Maker
Stephen M. Lowisz
Hello Product Hunters! My team and I at 21 LEAP are excited to launch 21 Jumpstart. It's finally a B2B lead generation program done right and productized. - No risk: guaranteed lead flow month after month - Low cost: get world-class, US-based Lead Generation for pennies - Emotional: we use proprietary emotional frameworks to peak curiosity We believe ambitious startups deserve the same opportunities the industry giants have, which is why we're using our expertise and capabilities to help David beat Goliath! Our team has landed deals with every type of company across 5 continents, from titans like ESPN, Intuit, Nestle, and more, all the way to brand-new tech startups. Let's talk ROI: even if your average deal is only $200 per month, with 21 Jumpstart you'll get a minimum 15 leads wanting to hear about your business per month. If you land even just 20% of these leads, you'll have made money on your investment. That will compound every single month, with more and more business coming on. Remember exponents from middle school math class? Your 21 Jumpstart investment plus every lead you close to the power of your ability to make your clients happy equals ... well, I'll let you do the math. Take advantage of our team, put the risk on us, and grow your business... or we work for free. Happy Hunting! Stephen M. Lowisz
