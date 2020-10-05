2048 Circle

discussion
Hello Product Hunt, and thanks for checking out my first Product Hunt project! I'm giving it out for free and with no ads just to make the internet a slightly more fun place, since almost all games have ads or a premium mode now. I made this game from scratch, not by forking the original game. If you are interested in making your own 2048 variation, or want to see my source code, check out the GitHub repository at https://github.com/i8sumPi/2048-.... Using some array tricks, I was able to create the whole thing with just around 200 lines of JavaScript. I would love feedback and suggestions; please tell me if you find any bugs! Hope you enjoy!
I hardly play any video games, but this is totally fun and addictive! I can't stop!