2048 Circle

A more complex and addictive variation of 2048!

There are a ton of variations on the game 2048 (in fact, the game itself is a variation of 1024), however none have experimented with a non-square board. When the board is a circle, the game becomes just a bit harder to predict, so there is no simple strategy.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Kira
Maker
🎈
Hobbyist programmer that loves to code!
Hello Product Hunt, and thanks for checking out my first Product Hunt project! I'm giving it out for free and with no ads just to make the internet a slightly more fun place, since almost all games have ads or a premium mode now. I made this game from scratch, not by forking the original game. If you are interested in making your own 2048 variation, or want to see my source code, check out the GitHub repository at https://github.com/i8sumPi/2048-.... Using some array tricks, I was able to create the whole thing with just around 200 lines of JavaScript. I would love feedback and suggestions; please tell me if you find any bugs! Hope you enjoy!
nm57
🎈
I hardly play any video games, but this is totally fun and addictive! I can't stop!
Kuma Baer
🎈
i love programming!
@nm57 sameeeeeeeeeee!!!!
Kuma Baer
🎈
i love programming!
I am OBSESSED, played this for 2 hours this morning LOL!!!
Ben LewisDeveloper of curious ideas
A super fun game! Works better on a computer rather than mobile.
