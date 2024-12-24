Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. 2024 Code Wrapped
2024 Code Wrapped
2024 Code Wrapped
Your 2024 season of code and growth
Showcase your coding journey with a personalized "2024 Year in Code" Stats Card! This beautifully designed card captures your key achievements and growth, making it perfect for sharing on social media or reflecting on your progress.
Free
Launch tags:
User ExperienceAnalyticsGitHub

Meet the team

2024 Code Wrapped gallery image
2024 Code Wrapped gallery image
2024 Code Wrapped gallery image
About this launch
2024 Code Wrapped
2024 Code Wrapped
Your 2024 season of code and growth
58
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
2024 Code Wrapped by
2024 Code Wrapped
was hunted by
Amit Jimiwal
in User Experience, Analytics, GitHub. Made by
Amit Jimiwal
. Featured on December 25th, 2024.
2024 Code Wrapped
is not rated yet. This is 2024 Code Wrapped's first launch.