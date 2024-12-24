Launches
2024 Code Wrapped
Your 2024 season of code and growth
Showcase your coding journey with a personalized "2024 Year in Code" Stats Card! This beautifully designed card captures your key achievements and growth, making it perfect for sharing on social media or reflecting on your progress.
Free
Launch tags:
User Experience
•
Analytics
•
GitHub
About this launch
2024 Code Wrapped by
was hunted by
Amit Jimiwal
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
GitHub
. Made by
Amit Jimiwal
. Featured on December 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is 2024 Code Wrapped's first launch.