2022 Looped
2022 Looped
Your calendar year in review
How did you prioritize time this year? 2022 Looped analyzes your calendar to provide unique insights about your calendar usage and meeting habits.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Calendar
,
Tech
by
2022 Looped
2022 Looped
Your Calendar Year In Review
2022 Looped by
2022 Looped
was hunted by
Parth Pareek
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
,
Tech
. Made by
Parth Pareek
,
Mehul Dudi
and
Anurag Varma
. Featured on December 13th, 2022.
2022 Looped
is not rated yet. This is 2022 Looped's first launch.
