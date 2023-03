Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" Hey PH community 👋 As you look back on your 2022 in emails, here’s some averages to bear in mind: 👉 The average response time was 17h 35m. 👉 The average sent emails was 1,800, while the average received was 8,335. How does your habits compare? And what are you hoping to change in 2023? "