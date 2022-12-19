Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
2022 AWARDS
2022 AWARDS
Create your own awards and get trophies from your friends
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Create your own awards and share them with your friends! <2022 Awards> is an interactive content completed through the participation of friends. Why don't you look back at this year in a fun and meaningful way through your own <2022 Awards>?
Launched in
Web App
,
User Experience
,
Free Games
by
<2022 AWARDS>
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
<2022 AWARDS>
2022 AWARDS - Interactive content playing with friends.
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
2022 AWARDS by
<2022 AWARDS>
was hunted by
Susie Seo
in
Web App
,
User Experience
,
Free Games
. Made by
Susie Seo
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
<2022 AWARDS>
is not rated yet. This is <2022 AWARDS>'s first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#26
Report