2020 Wrapped by Spotify

The songs you loved most this year, all wrapped up.

Wrapped is where Spotify listeners everywhere get a deep dive into their most memorable listening moments of the year.
The Trends That Shaped Streaming in 2020 - SpotifyIt goes without saying: 2020 was a year unlike any other. One that, despite its unique challenges, inspired creativity with so many people finding ways to come together with resiliency as a community. 2020 has also sounded differently-and throughout it all, audio has acted as a companion, strengthening our connections with the world around us...
Chris Messina
Oooo I am excite!
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
It's that time of year again! My wrapped's are always a little underwhelming as I listen to the same few songs/albums over and over with just a few new ones sprinkled through each year. I need to expand my musical horizons. Although Poolside FM has been great for that, but of course - not on my Spotify. Anyone else like that or you always have wildly different wraps each year?
