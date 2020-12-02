2020 Wrapped by Spotify

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Oooo I am excite!
Share
It's that time of year again! My wrapped's are always a little underwhelming as I listen to the same few songs/albums over and over with just a few new ones sprinkled through each year. I need to expand my musical horizons. Although Poolside FM has been great for that, but of course - not on my Spotify. Anyone else like that or you always have wildly different wraps each year?