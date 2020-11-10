  1. Home
2020 The State of Growth

Learn how to be a better growth marketer.

We surveyed 1162 growth and product professionals from across the globe to better understand the challenges they face and how they overcome those, the expectations they have, the teams they build, the tools they use, and more. Get this study for free.
Pavlo Pedenko
Co-founder @ Growth Marketing Stage
Hi, 👋 Product Hunt community! This is the second edition of our annual study on the current state of Growth Marketing. What’s inside: - Growth marketing adoption - Investment into growth marketing - Growth marketing operations Get it free and enjoy.
Ray AstafichevFounder @Asta.Academy
This document is simply peace of art. Every year folks from Growth Marketing Stage raising the bar - and impacting the whole industry. A great read full of insights. Thank you!
Nazar Tkach
@pavlo_pedenko and Yaroslav Stepanenko thank you for all your hard work. As a developer I have enormously expand my knowledge on products/marketing. Your Product&Growth podcast is 🔥
Daniil Kopilevych
Great stuff!
Alex ShevchukFounder @ travelrank.me
Congrats, Pasha & Yaroslav! This is a consistently great looking product with lots of valuable insights.
