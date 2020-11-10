discussion
Mark Schnittman
Makerco-founder & CTO at Owl Labs
Hey Product Hunters 👋 Owl Labs here! We’re a collaborative tech company and longtime advocates of the Work From Anywhere Movement, with remote work and hybrid teams in our DNA. We think data is crucial to help organizations and individuals make informed decisions about remote and hybrid work, and I’m proud to share the launch of our 2020 State of Remote Work Report: Covid Edition. The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations everywhere to quickly adapt to a new remote reality, often for the first time, in the largest work-from-home shift ever. We’ve officially fast-tracked to the future of work. For Owl Labs’ 4th annual State of Remote Work report, we partnered with the leading remote analytics firm, Global Workplace Analytics, to learn more about the current state of remote work in 2020 and what lies ahead. In this report, you’ll learn: How people are adapting to remote work How companies are handling the COVID-19 guidelines for telework Current remote work statistics and trends How the new work-from-anywhere movement affects lifestyle decisions What leaders and companies should know to support today’s employees’ needs Owl Labs is a collaborative tech company, based in Boston, MA and the creator of the Meeting Owl line of products. The Meeting Owl Pro, Owl Labs’ latest product, is a smart 360° camera, mic, speaker device all in-one. Sitting in the center of the table, it uses vision and voice recognition to shift the camera focus onto who’s speaking, helping all participants feel like they’re in the same room. Remote work is here to stay. Download the 2020 State of Remote Work for free today to see the stats for yourself! With love from Owl Labs, Mark 🦉
