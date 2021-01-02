2020.rip Club
Happy New Year PH!!! 🙌🍾🎉 We made it. And while the world is still reeling from the year that was 2020, there's a lot to be optimistic about in 2021. They say to never let a crisis go to waste, so we want to let 2020 be a reminder not to take anything for granted. Let's make 2021 the best year of our lives. We've found that with any passion or goal, the hardest part is finding people to pursue it with, yet accountability and support are often the key to success. So we decided to create a community of doers who will show up for one another and themselves in 2021, and push each other to go further, together. Whether you want to build a new habit, go deep on a topic, or find co-conspirators for a project, pop-up sub-communities (we call them pods) will help you get started and keep going. We're launching with 3 pods on some of the areas we're most excited about investing in this year: - Reading more 📚 - Writing more ✍️ - Protecting the environment 🌎 Over time, if this model works the aim is to support new pods that our members are passionate about. If interested in participating in any of our initial pods, you can apply on our site - https://www.2020.rip. Wishing you all a happy and healthy new year!
Congrats on the launch!!
@jzthebomb Thanks Jeremy!
Love the built-in community for this, wonderful way to meet new people. Also, what a domain name!
@justinbleuel thanks! 🙏
Love the name and this team 😍. Excited to meet more people in the pods!