2020 Resolution Calculator

Chris Zachary
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I'm new here and just launched my first web app. I'm still a novice in full web-dev, so this is a really exciting thing for me to release! This little goofy site is the result of ongoing learning in building interactive projects and dynamically customizing video. I'm a motion designer, animator, and general creative and have been dabbling with code for most of my life. This, however, is the first time I've taken an idea from scratch to deployment without using something like Wordpress or letting it die on localhost. I wanted to give myself a limited-scope project, with a deadline, that I could actually start and finish. ✔ A goofy online quiz with potentially rigged results... ✔ Built with ReactJS and Tailwind-CSS ✔ After Effects → Bodymovin → Lottie-Web for the animation ✔ First time deploying a project to Netlify (super easy!) with AWS Lambda + SendGrid for email notifications I'm going to be sharing the code and project files on my website - so stay tuned for that :) 2020s is going to be a decade of finishing projects and shipping things. Hope its the same for you! ~Chris
