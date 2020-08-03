2020 Helped Me

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
MarkDMcKinney
Maker
Hey 👋 Product Hunt! What a bizarre time to be alive, isn't it? So bizarre, in fact, that someone published a site called 2020sucksbecause.com (now offline) as a way for visitors to anonymously post how 2020 has hurt them. It was an opportunity for people from around the world to vent and let off some steam. While important to vent and document the catastrophic effects of COVID and quarantine, venting can become a slippery slope. So, I thought, why not flip the script? Why not create an outlet that allows others to share how 2020 has helped them do, build, fix, launch, understand, or accomplish something? Thus, 2020helped.me was born. I want to help visitors to either find a silver-lining or be inspired to create one themselves. It’s an opportunity for you to be inspired AND for you to inspire others. To me personally, that concept is incredibly encouraging — the idea that your contributions to the site could be just the thing someone else needed to hear. Your story could be the impetus of bettering their 2020 and their life. Feel free to browse stories and post your own to the site! If you have any questions, found bugs, or have feedback let me know. - Mark
UpvoteShare