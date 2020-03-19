  1. Home
2020 Digital Experience Benchmark Report

Analysis from 7 billion user sessions to help you beat KPIs

Contentsquare has analyzed over 7 billion user sessions from 400 global websites in 9 different verticals to give you an idea of where your brand stands.
You’ll find the data you need to see how your customer journey ranks.
The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on eCommerce & Digital RetailWith the coronavirus outbreak leading to travel restrictions and affecting daily activities in several regions of the world, many have also been predicting the impact of the virus on brick-and-mortar retail and global ecommerce activity. We analyzed 1.8 billion user sessions and 50 million transactions across 1,400 global websites to understand if and how digital consumer behavior has changed over the last two weeks.
NEWS: 2020 Digital Experience Benchmark Finds Two Thirds of Web Content Goes Unseen by Customers - ContentsquareNEW YORK, NY 10 MARCH 2020 - Over two thirds (69%) of all web content published by brands still goes "unseen" by consumers. This is just one of the findings revealed in a new global study from Contentsquare, the leading provider of digital experience analytics.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Brillixa Herdhiana
Brillixa Herdhiana
Maker
Thank you Alex for sharing our report :) The challenges posed by digital customers in 2020 – their everrising expectations, the increasing number of digital interactions and changing behaviors – touch every industry. So it’s increasingly important to learn how competitors, peers and entirely different industries are coping with those same hurdles. That’s why we made the Digital Experience Benchmark Report. In this report, whether your business is apparel, luxury goods, beauty/cosmetics, grocery, travel, automotive, home interiors/technology, energy or financial services, you’ll find the data you need to see how your customer journey ranks. You’ll also find tips, analysis and real-life examples from our in-house UX-perts. So download the report if you want to know how you stack up - and discover why the true value of these metrics is when you combine them. We’re happy to answer your questions & feedback !
Eddy FD
Eddy FD
Full of interesting data. Thank you!
Alex. Delivet
Alex. Delivet
Hunter
Happy to hunt this report. It represents a ton of work and it's very insightful for brands. 👏
Pierre Boulanger
Pierre Boulanger
Great work! Thanks a lot for the insights!
Brillixa Herdhiana
Maker
Brillixa Herdhiana
Maker
@pierre_boulanger Thank you Pierre I hope you enjoy it :)
paul henri
paul henri
A very complete and easy to read report. Particularly appreciated the part dealing with the Content not seen ! Thank you for your work
Brillixa Herdhiana
Maker
Brillixa Herdhiana
Maker
@paul_henri thank you paul henri for your support ! I hope it will help you build a great user experience on your website
