2020 Digital Experience Benchmark Report
Analysis from 7 billion user sessions to help you beat KPIs
Brillixa Herdhiana
Maker
Thank you Alex for sharing our report :) The challenges posed by digital customers in 2020 – their everrising expectations, the increasing number of digital interactions and changing behaviors – touch every industry. So it’s increasingly important to learn how competitors, peers and entirely different industries are coping with those same hurdles. That’s why we made the Digital Experience Benchmark Report. In this report, whether your business is apparel, luxury goods, beauty/cosmetics, grocery, travel, automotive, home interiors/technology, energy or financial services, you’ll find the data you need to see how your customer journey ranks. You’ll also find tips, analysis and real-life examples from our in-house UX-perts. So download the report if you want to know how you stack up - and discover why the true value of these metrics is when you combine them. We’re happy to answer your questions & feedback !
Hunter
Happy to hunt this report. It represents a ton of work and it's very insightful for brands. 👏
Great work! Thanks a lot for the insights!
@pierre_boulanger Thank you Pierre I hope you enjoy it :)
A very complete and easy to read report. Particularly appreciated the part dealing with the Content not seen ! Thank you for your work
@paul_henri thank you paul henri for your support ! I hope it will help you build a great user experience on your website