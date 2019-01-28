2019 Diversity in the Workplace Report
An Independent D&I report on 10 companies from 10 countries
The 2019 Diversity in the Workplace Report by Vessy.com is an independent international report covering 10 companies form 10 countries.
Reviews
+1 review
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Vessy TashevaMaker@vtasheva · Founder of Vessy.com, D&I Consultant
Hey everyone! I'm Vessy, founder of Vessy.com and author of the "2019 Diversity in the Workplace Report". I'd absolutely love to hear your feedback! The report doesn't answer all D&I questions. So feel free to comment here if you have a question and you can't find an answer to it in the report!
Upvote (3)Share·
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
With this report Vessy aims to help the companies that want to become more inclusive and diverse, so that they can innovate, understand and serve customers from around the world. As many of the people she interviewed said — being diverse and inclusive is just the right thing to do. This report is for those who feel excitement about transforming a company culture, who want to feel proud of their work, who want to make a real impact on people’s day-to-day lives. Vessy talked to 10 companies from 10 countries, of various size and D&I maturity. You can find aspects in each case that are similar to your company -- and learn from them. The smallest business consists of 20 employees and the biggest - of 16,000 people. The oldest company in the report was founded in 1820 and the youngest - just in 2017. Some of them started with D&I a decade ago, while others are just doing their first steps. All of the companies that Vessy researched have one thing in common. They are unique because of their context. It's a mixture of their company history, values, employees, customers, proposition, markets, and objectives. What works for one of them won’t necessarily work in the other ones, and vice versa. Creators: @vtasheva + @jnpetrov Contributors: @adblanche, @BrianCVC, @wswannell, @checkwarner, @kelsddog, @NickyTod, @farooq_abbasi
Upvote (1)Share·