2019-2020 Ultimate Yearly Reflection

Kyle Kesterson
Maker
Over the years I’ve tried different formats to reflect on my year, and while some help, I’ve always felt them lacking here or there. So last year, I put together my own questions, to be as comprehensive as I can, and it turned out to be an incredibly powerful and helpful exercise, for me and over 10,000others. It really is meant to be no-stone-unturned, not for the feint of heart, willing to take a deep look inwards. 188 questions to be exact. Because I personally love self work and growth, and I’m obsessed with questions and asking them.
