200 Ebook Cover Design
Ranked #6 for today
200 Ebook Cover Design
Best books on Amazon has been redesigned with Photoshop
50%OFF for first 5 people
•
Free Options
Stats
The cover of the 200 best-selling books on Amazon has been redesigned with Photoshop.
6GB PSD files designed in 360 hours.
Launched in
Photoshop
,
Books
by
200 Ebook Cover Design
Follow for updates
About this launch
200 Ebook Cover Design
Best books on Amazon has been redesigned with Photoshop
200 Ebook Cover Design by
200 Ebook Cover Design
was hunted by
Uğur KILCI 😈
in
Photoshop
,
Books
. Made by
Uğur KILCI 😈
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
200 Ebook Cover Design
is not rated yet. This is 200 Ebook Cover Design's first launch.
