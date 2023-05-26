Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
1v1 for Slack
1v1 for Slack
ChatGPT-powered, 1-on-1 meeting assistant for Slack
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Go beyond the status updates. Have ‘real’ meetings with your people, powered by GPT-4. Let ChatGPT help you with talking points, exchanging feedback, and having engaging conversations - all of it, right inside slack.
Launched in
Slack
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
1v1 for Slack
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
1v1 for Slack
ChatGPT-powered, 1-on-1 meeting assistant for Slack
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
1v1 for Slack by
1v1 for Slack
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Slack
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
. Featured on May 26th, 2023.
1v1 for Slack
is not rated yet. This is 1v1 for Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report