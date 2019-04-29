Setting goals should be simple. What if you had someone that could help you make setting goals a habit by asking you for the goal of the day in the morning and checking back at night? 1Thing helps you set 1 Goal every day instead of making a huge checklist.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
- Daily messages - Follow up - No app required - No heavy sign up process
Wish I could schedule the time the question gets asked
Aside from that, a fun accountability buddy!Avaz Muhitdinov has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sardor AhmedovMaker@sardor_ahmedov · Product Manager at BlockCrunch
We all have dreams and ambitions. Small and large. It can seem overwhelming when you try to set huge goals in front of yourself and ultimately you can end up doing nothing. Over the course of my attempts of goalsetting, I realized being realistic and setting ONE goal for the day instead of creating a huge checklist makes you much more productive. But even more important than that is holding yourself accountable to the goal you are setting for the day. You can tell yourself "I'll definitely get this done today!" and forget about it at the end of the day. What if you had someone who'd be asking you to set a goal for the day in the morning and check back at night? Today I'm launching 1Thing - Daily Goal Setter - a new member of my chatbot family that will help you set 1 simple goal for the day by asking you about your day's goal every morning and asking you how it went at night.
Upvote Share·
Avaz Muhitdinov@avaz_muhitdinov
Just tried it out. Pros: - Daily messages - Follow up - No app required - No heavy sign up process Cons: Wish I could schedule the time the question gets asked Aside from that, great job!
Upvote Share·