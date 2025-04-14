Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
1SecMail
1SecMail
Instant Temporary Email
Visit
Upvote 72
1Sec Mail is a privacy-first, disposable email tool that gives you a working inbox in 1 second — no sign-up, no spam, no tracking. Perfect for developers, testers, or anyone who wants to keep their inbox clean and private.
Free
Launch tags:
Email
•
Productivity
•
Privacy
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
AgentRunner
Ad
Developer-Friendly AI Agent Builder
About this launch
1SecMail – Instant Temporary Email
1secmail
Follow
72
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
1SecMail by
1SecMail – Instant Temporary Email
was hunted by
Akson
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Privacy
. Made by
Akson
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
1SecMail – Instant Temporary Email
is not rated yet. This is 1SecMail – Instant Temporary Email's first launch.