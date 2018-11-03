1Kprojects
Neglected side projects for less than $1000.
#4 Product of the DayToday
1Kprojects is a curated marketplace where makers sell their neglected projects for
less than $1000.
Othmane E.Maker@eothmane
👋Hello PH, I'm Othmane and I am thrilled to do my first product hunt launch! 1Kprojects is the first project out of my challenge to overcome maker paralysis by shipping a new product every 2 weeks, so far it's going great! 💡 I've always wanted to just buy a cool project on a whim, without thinking much about it. But that's something I've never been able to do due to the high prices and low quality websites available on marketplaces like flippa. And like all of us makers, I have many abandoned projects, that I know other people would find valuable. 💸That's why I made 1Kprojects, which is a curated marketplace where makers can buy and sell neglected side projects for less than $1000. 🛍As a buyer, you get a weekly email with the latest curated projects, all priced $1k or less. 🤝As a seller, you can put unlimited projects on sale, completely for free, and only pay when you actually get legitimate offers ( all offers are manually approved ). 🙏Let me know what you think about the model, and how you think I can improve the product to better fit your needs as a buyer or a seller. Thank you!
