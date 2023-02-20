Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
1ex News | AI Crypto-news aggregator
Ranked #16 for today
1ex News | AI Crypto-news aggregator
Get fresh and unique crypto-news from around the world
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We deliver news compressed to 40 words in size and estimate their sentiment. The whole service is personalized (e.g., Bitcoin-related news only). We also provide graphical analysis of the info-statistics and offer the AI chat support.
Launched in
News
,
Crypto
,
Finance
by
Crypto — News | AI cured aggregator
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What did we miss?"
The makers of 1ex News | AI Crypto-news aggregator
About this launch
Crypto — News | AI cured aggregator
Get fresh and unique crypto-news from around the world.
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
1ex News | AI Crypto-news aggregator by
Crypto — News | AI cured aggregator
was hunted by
Andrey Kozy
in
News
,
Crypto
,
Finance
. Made by
Andrey Kozy
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Crypto — News | AI cured aggregator
is not rated yet. This is Crypto — News | AI cured aggregator's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#27
Report