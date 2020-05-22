Discussion
Alex Toth
Hi ProductHunt, I’m excited to finally show 1Do Today to you all. It’s an app born out of a crazy idea of what if you’d have only one task a day on your to-do list, but this one be meaningful and consistently executed every.single.day ? If you know what compounding can do in investing, you can imagine how you could invest in your future; should you only do something every single day to get closer to it. So I built this app for my personal use, but I’m thrilled to share it with the world, and get your feedback. 1Do is for all of us: Do ➤ share ➤ praise and support each other ➤ see your growing Achievement chain ➤ feel AWESOME! 1Do is like a twitter for action. An app to apply the single-tasking philosophy. Focus on what's important & visualize progress, and motivate you to keep on track. It’s where productivity meets the compound effect meets social. Enlist the support of your network. Harness the power of social accountability to keep you on track, when publicly sharing your progress on the Public Feed or your Social Network of choice. Get your friends to cheer for you. ✔ Limited choice sharpens focus. Do the ONE Thing ✔ STOP Procrastination. Use Loss Aversion to your benefit. ✔ Seeing progress = progressing to success. ✔ Harness the power of the Compound Effect. ✔ Always finish your entire to-do list. It's just one MIT each day. Anyone can do it! To keep you on track towards your dream, it bugs you daily for your MIT (Most Important Thing), then rewards you with eye-candy showing your ever increasing progress and that feeling of accomplishment! End goal is to “Relearn to live life to the fullest! Enabling people to live relaxed and productive lives, feel fulfilled, all while achieving success after success toward being our best selves”. 1Do is built For the pleasure of Achievement ➠Satisfaction and that Accomplishment feeling! Always finish your entire to-do list. It's just one MIT each day. Anyone can do it! ➠Consistency and compounding ➠Motivation and positive feedback that creates a virtuous cycle What can you use it for? 👍Want to show your boss what you’ve done over the year - download your achievements and all attached comments for the month in a beautiful report 👍Struggling with your todo lists? Want to always see clearly what’s now, what’s next and avoid work overwhelm? - use 1do 👍Do you Like to keep it simple? Love clarity? - use 1do 👍Do you want to Start a habit? Work daily towards your dreams? - use 1do 👍Do you want to Overcome a lack of motivation and willpower - tiny, easy actions daily that deliver - use 1do WARNING: 1Do is very different. This is not another to-do app, nor does it try to replace them. It was born to help people who like me, are different and need to focus on what's important. Every day! Its purpose is to drive you and keep you motivated to actually do your priorities consistently to build your Future, rather than managing tasks. So what is 1Do? -It’s the reminder to ask yourself “What can I do today to bring me one step closer to my goal?” -It’s a place where you can get Systematically excellent -Just getting better and better in infinitesimal very small steps which compound. Time will get it very very far -It's a place where you can show-off and share your achievements -Comment, praise and support others and get the same in return It might takes 10 years before you become an overnight sensation "Make bold moves toward your dreams each day, refuse to stop, and nothing can stop you." We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence therefore is just a habit. One doesn't need smarts, money or chance to be successful. All one needs is a crystal clear TARGET and sheer PERSEVERANCE. It’s free, so give it a go and enjoy! Any questions, just ask. Also see the FAQ on the homepage. If you really want to go into details and learn about the science behind this, have a look at Detailed landing.
