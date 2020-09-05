  1. Home
1App

A Shopify app with all the tools you need to sell

#5 Product of the DayToday
After a lot of late nate nights after our families went to bed we finally managed to get our app into the Shstore - I'm so excited about it
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Dennis Cessan
Maker
Indie Dev
Today we also got featured in Shopifys New and Noteworthy section which we're really proud about. :)
Sri ArvithaSupporting Growth- Early Stage Startups
@denniscessan That's great! Would love to know the response.
Sri ArvithaSupporting Growth- Early Stage Startups
@denniscessan The features are a great value add for any shopping cart and will boost conversion significantly
Dennis Cessan
Maker
Indie Dev
It's built using React, Next, MongoDB and Express. We're super excited to get any feedback you might have for us!
Clyde
🎈
how are you hosting your servers?
Dean Sacirovic
Maker
@summit Hi Clyde! The servers for 1App are hosted by DigitalOcean :) Have a great day!
