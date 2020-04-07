Discussion
Martim Caldeira
Maker
We were stuck at home with our startup at half speed given the COVID-19 pandemic. Being very active people, we started to get puzzled by available online resources for home workouts. There was to much noise burying the good stuff, and finding a got routine/workouts to follow became a workout on itself! So we put our hands to work and dug up the best follow-along workout videos and organized them in understandable routines. We want to share our efforts with everyone, so there's no excuse not to stay fit during quarantine! Hope this helps and sweats! ;P
I like the effort you put into finding these workout videos you can do from home, and putting them into relevant categories. Good work 👍🏾
@leandro8209 Thank you for the support! If you find cool workouts that we've might missed send them to sweat@nineteen.fit 😉
