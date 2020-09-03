180+ OKR Examples Directory
🏆 A curated list of goal examples for every role in tech.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
12 Reviews
Hiba Amin
MakerMarketing @ SoapboxHQ
Hi everyone! 👋 First off, a big thank you to @hnshah for sharing this with the PH community! 🙌 We've been working really hard to create something we're really proud of and decided it was finally time to share it with you! Goal-setting is something that is so hard, no matter what role or department you're in. That's why we wanted to take the time to build a resource aimed at helping people get inspired and set goals across every role in tech. We've included goals for people across every department, including: - Engineering 🤖 - Product 🎨 - Sales 💰 - Customer Success 🙌 - Marketing 🎯 - Operations ⚙️ - Finance 💰 - HR 💙 - And personal/professional development goals! 📚 Goals help push people, teams, and companies towards success. That's why they're so important. But, we certainly couldn't have built the biggest library of free OKR examples on the internet without the help of some pretty incredible people. So, I'd like to end off with a big shoutout to all of the high-performing ICs and leaders who took the time to contribute, including: @erinbury, @anitachauhan, @bmtravis, @peerbonus, @sujanpatel, @huntermoonshot, @sara_mcguire, @brendan_hufford, @ashley_luk, @joedmarti, @maile_waite, @conniedudu, @luis_marrero, @rebecca_reynoso, @helpscouteng, @chrisdejong, @mekkiebansil, @jason_berkowitz and many, many more! 🙌
Share
Upvote (17)
Thanks to all that submitted 😀
Share
Upvote (5)
@hiba_amin thanks for the shoutout :)
Share
Upvote (1)
@mekkiebansil of course!! thanks for contributing!! 😊
It’s September already. Do you have Q4 goals mapped out? Turnover is 20% higher in January. Have you made progress on your team’s PD goals? Our Team has curated the best and biggest collection of goals for tech leaders and ICs (like literally the largest on the internet), all in one place, to make everyone's lives easier. 👉 You’ll find 180+ free okr/goal examples and templates across 50 roles over 8 departments including sales, engineering, customer success, product, ops and more. Plus the examples are from real people from startups such as G2, GitLab, Unbounce, Bonusly, Venngage, CloudApp, 7shifts, Willful, Vitally, Yac, and many, many more!
Share
Upvote (9)
This will be so useful to manage the OKR and goal for my company!!!
Share
Upvote (8)
Wow! These templated goals are amazing, and are going to be a huge time saver. Thanks @i_am_brennan @hiba_amin 😃
Share
Upvote (6)
@i_am_brennan @igor_ilic Yes!! So happy to hear! Thanks Igor 🤗
Share
Upvote (1)
@igor_ilic Goal #1: Build a faraday cage so you can use wifi
Share
Upvote (2)
@igor_ilic @i_am_brennan 😂 this is both hilarious and frustrating
Love it! Such a good resource to have 😀
Share
Upvote (6)
@elsa_ludyka1 Thanks Elsa!