180+ OKR Examples Directory

🏆 A curated list of goal examples for every role in tech.

Goals are some of the hardest things for leaders and ICs to come up with. That’s why we put together this curated list of over 180 goal and OKR examples, including contributions from high-performing teams at G2, GitLab, and Unbounce.
Hiba Amin
Maker
Marketing @ SoapboxHQ
Hi everyone! 👋 First off, a big thank you to @hnshah for sharing this with the PH community! 🙌 We've been working really hard to create something we're really proud of and decided it was finally time to share it with you! Goal-setting is something that is so hard, no matter what role or department you're in. That's why we wanted to take the time to build a resource aimed at helping people get inspired and set goals across every role in tech. We've included goals for people across every department, including: - Engineering 🤖 - Product 🎨 - Sales 💰 - Customer Success 🙌 - Marketing 🎯 - Operations ⚙️ - Finance 💰 - HR 💙 - And personal/professional development goals! 📚 Goals help push people, teams, and companies towards success. That's why they're so important. But, we certainly couldn't have built the biggest library of free OKR examples on the internet without the help of some pretty incredible people. So, I'd like to end off with a big shoutout to all of the high-performing ICs and leaders who took the time to contribute, including: @erinbury, @anitachauhan, @bmtravis, @peerbonus, @sujanpatel, @huntermoonshot, @sara_mcguire, @brendan_hufford, @ashley_luk, @joedmarti, @maile_waite, @conniedudu, @luis_marrero, @rebecca_reynoso, @helpscouteng, @chrisdejong, @mekkiebansil, @jason_berkowitz and many, many more! 🙌
Brennan McEachran
Maker
CEO, Co-founder
Thanks to all that submitted 😀
Mekkie Bansil
@hiba_amin thanks for the shoutout :)
Hiba Amin
Maker
Marketing @ SoapboxHQ
@mekkiebansil of course!! thanks for contributing!! 😊
Brennan McEachran
Maker
CEO, Co-founder
It’s September already. Do you have Q4 goals mapped out? Turnover is 20% higher in January. Have you made progress on your team’s PD goals? Our Team has curated the best and biggest collection of goals for tech leaders and ICs (like literally the largest on the internet), all in one place, to make everyone's lives easier. 👉 You’ll find 180+ free okr/goal examples and templates across 50 roles over 8 departments including sales, engineering, customer success, product, ops and more. Plus the examples are from real people from startups such as G2, GitLab, Unbounce, Bonusly, Venngage, CloudApp, 7shifts, Willful, Vitally, Yac, and many, many more!
BooBoola
🎈
I love games
This will be so useful to manage the OKR and goal for my company!!!
Hiba Amin
Maker
Marketing @ SoapboxHQ
@booboola That's awesome to hear!! Glad we could help 🙌
Brennan McEachran
Maker
CEO, Co-founder
@booboola So great to hear
Igor Ilic
Wow! These templated goals are amazing, and are going to be a huge time saver. Thanks @i_am_brennan @hiba_amin 😃
Hiba Amin
Maker
Marketing @ SoapboxHQ
@i_am_brennan @igor_ilic Yes!! So happy to hear! Thanks Igor 🤗
Brennan McEachran
Maker
CEO, Co-founder
@igor_ilic Goal #1: Build a faraday cage so you can use wifi
Hiba Amin
Maker
Marketing @ SoapboxHQ
@igor_ilic @i_am_brennan 😂 this is both hilarious and frustrating
Elsa Ludyka
Love it! Such a good resource to have 😀
Brennan McEachran
Maker
CEO, Co-founder
@elsa_ludyka1 Thanks Elsa!
