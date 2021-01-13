discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mauro Delazeri
Makerhttps://twitter.com/slashdowntown
In the mid-1980s, when the crowd did not even dream of the internet, people used to call to services that were providing audio chat rooms where you could speak with a group of people to increase your friendship circles, with the advent of the internet this services all died but we want to bring it back, we hope you like it and have fun. You DO NOT need to create any account and WE DO NOT STORE any data we just use your ip address if you activate "Enable location based" to put you in a chat room with people close to you.
Share
Good luck!