1440 Minutes Left Today

Krzysztof Zbudniewek
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I'm Krzysztof, a 19yo developer creating tools to enhance your focus in the era of constant distraction. 1440 was a small side-project we've done while working on our main app MonoFocus. Nevertheless, there are many possible ways you can benefit from 1440: - ⏳ Procrastinators can use it as a little motivator to use their time wisely. - 📷 Photographers and other creatives doing 365/30/... days projects can use it to produce something every day before midnight. - 😴 Night owls can use it as a reminder to go to bed at a reasonable hour. - 💬 Have another idea on how to use the app? Please let us know in the comments!
