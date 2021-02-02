1300+ Activities For Product Launch

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ranvijay Singh
MakerYour Product & Growth Partner
Hi everyone 👋, This is Ranvijay. Creating & tracking an extensive list of product pre-Launch, launch and post-launch activities is a bit time consuming, exhaustive and needs a strategic mindset to include all the resulting channels in launch and post-launch outreach, RIGHT? Here, this .csv file offers you a list of tasks that can be modified, edited and used for different product launches. Basically you can customize it further as per your need. This includes; - 1300+ tasks (includes sub-tasks) - Department, Sections, Assignees, Followers - Start & Due dates, Dependencies and Priorities - Ready to import to Asana It certainly saves time and helps your team focus more on execution than getting exhausted by creating tasks manually for at least 3 months. Get your copy now for $29! Happy to answer, if you have any questions. Thanks Ranvijay
