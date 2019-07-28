Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
123Read
123Read
Distraction free reading for every website
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 1
123Read can convert (almost) any URL to nice article so you don't see all the distractions around the articles.
If you have dyslexia or you don't see well, 123Read will be very helpful by removing distruction, especially with screen-readers.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send