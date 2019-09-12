Discussion
Maker
Remus Negrota
Hey there Product Hunt! It is the first time I am launching a product and I'm very excited to share it with all of you 😊 The idea for 123Metrics came as a natural response to all the privacy-intrusive apps and services that exist nowadays. That is why I've created an analytics solution that gives you all the metrics you really need to measure the performance of your websites without invading the personal data of your users. You get the following metrics all in one page: 1. Total page visits 2. Average time spent on page 3. Referrers 4. Most visited pages 5. Countries from which visits came from 6. Devices and browsers that were used All of this with a fast and easy setup. I'll be here to answer your questions all day and I'm looking forward to your feedback. Oh and I almost forgot😁. There is a special 30% discount for all the early adopters. Just enter the coupon code: HappyDayLaunch
