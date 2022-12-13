Products
Home
Product
12 Days of AI
12 Days of AI
Christmas themed 'Wordle of generative AI'
Can you guess the secret words based on the image you generate? You'll generate an AI image with a 4-part prompt, but each day 2 of the words in your prompt will be hidden. There's 12 days until Christmas, come play the 12 days of AI!
Art
Artificial Intelligence
Games
12 Days of AI
Burb
About this launch
12 Days of AI
Christmas themed "Wordle of generative AI" 🤖🎄
12 Days of AI by
12 Days of AI
was hunted by
Jack O'Brien
in
Art
Artificial Intelligence
Games
. Made by
Jack O'Brien
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
12 Days of AI
is not rated yet. This is 12 Days of AI's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#146
Report