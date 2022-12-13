Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → 12 Days of AI

12 Days of AI

Christmas themed 'Wordle of generative AI'

Free
Can you guess the secret words based on the image you generate? You'll generate an AI image with a 4-part prompt, but each day 2 of the words in your prompt will be hidden. There's 12 days until Christmas, come play the 12 days of AI!
Launched in Art, Artificial Intelligence, Games by
Burb
About this launch
was hunted by
Jack O'Brien
in Art, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Made by
Jack O'Brien
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is 12 Days of AI's first launch.
