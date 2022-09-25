Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from 10X Managers Community
See 10X Managers Community’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
10X Managers
Ranked #15 for today
10X Managers
Become a high performance manager & leader
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
10X Managers is a community-first approach to support anybody develop into a world-class leader.
Join the community to access:
- Peer Community Forum
- Live Weekly Manager Masterclass Events
- Weekly Content Publication
- Digital Academy
Launched in
Online Learning
,
Community
by
10X Managers Community
Founders Club by Product Hunt
Ad
Access to offers from partners like Salesforce, Typeform & Zendesk
About this launch
10X Managers Community
Community of real managers seeking high performance together
8
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
10X Managers by
10X Managers Community
was hunted by
Josh Gain
in
Online Learning
,
Community
. Made by
Josh Gain
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
10X Managers Community
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on August 26th, 2021.
Upvotes
12
Comments
8
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#199
Report