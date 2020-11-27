discussion
Alexandre Baudet
MakerCreative & Maker in my spare time ✌️
Hey fellows Hunters! We are Alexandre and Clément, two brothers who created 100k. We launched 100k during the first French containment when the French government put a 100km travel limit 🚀 The app allows you to easily visualize a perimeter to travel within the distance restrictions 🗺 Developed over a weekend, this project was an opportunity for us to challenge ourselves by releasing an application in a tight timeframe while making ourselves useful! ✌️ (the app has been downloaded over 25 000 times !) Existing sites and applications such as Google Maps usually only display the driving distance and do not allow to visualize a distance as the crow flies, hence the 100K application. You can view a radius - which you have defined - from your position or a chosen location and calculate the distance as the crow flies to another point 👀 The app does not send any data and there is no ads, it's just a tiny *cute* utility app 😊 We look forward to your comments and questions! 👋 (PS: be safe 😶)
