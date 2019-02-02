1000 Detailed Creative Icons

This pack is made to impress, each icon is made with high complexity and beautiful shading details that stands out. We focused here at creating pictographs that deliver more meaning than a simple icon would do.
We currently have 1000 icons available and nice free set of 30 icons to try out.
working on adding more icons in the next few days ;)
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ramy WafaaMaker@ramywafaa · Founder RoundIcons.com
We really worked hard to produce icons that can work also as a standalone illustrations, the entire UI market now is switching to Illustrations rather than images .. you can see that in any big brand you are following. Imagine having 1000s of mini illustrations that you can use right out of the box or with a very small modification... that's our pack :)
Upvote Share·