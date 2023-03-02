Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → 100 Push-Ups Counter & Trainer App
100 Push-Ups Counter & Trainer App

100 Push-Ups Counter & Trainer App

100 push-ups turn your iPhone into your personal trainer

Free Options
Embed
100 Push-Ups Counter and Trainer turn your iPhone/iPad into your PERSONAL TRAINER. This app can automatically detect push-ups via the proximity sensor and the camera in the phone and track your push-ups & count repetitions.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Apple, Fitness
100 Push-Ups Counter & Trainer App
100 Push-Ups Counter & Trainer App
100 Push-Ups Counter & Trainer App100 Push-Ups turn your iPhone into your PERSONAL TRAINER.
0
reviews
2
followers
was hunted by
Florian Gschwandtner
in Health & Fitness, Apple, Fitness. Made by
Florian Gschwandtner
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is 100 Push-Ups Counter & Trainer App's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#63
Week rank
#256