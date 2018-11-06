There are many amazing niche job boards out there but it’s sometimes difficult to find them because of a lack of exposure.
100 Job Boards allows you to discover them and rate their value through a clean interface.
- Filter by categories such as Healthcare, Weed, Blockchain and many others
- Search job boards as you type (powered by algolia)
Julien ValliniMaker@julienvallini · 🇫🇷 French Indie Maker
Hey Guys, Julien here; author of 100 Job Boards 👋 I built 100 Job Boards after reading a thread on indie hacker about indie job boards exposure. The idea is to put small indie job boards and big ones on an equal foot, and let the users discover and vote for the best ✨. The more votes a job board has, the more exposure it will get. The other idea is to let people have fun with the job boards data ✌️ Don’t hesitate to suggest any missing board so that everybody can discover it 👍. PS : I developed it in ⏳ under 10 hours as a personal shipping speed-run challenge😎🚀. I recorded the whole thing and made a 🎥 funny timelapse of it, check it in the post ! I also released an ✍️ article about tips I used when trying to ship crazy fast.
Ben@harowitzblack · Yes, I'm Ben. noshit!
Julien ValliniMaker@julienvallini · 🇫🇷 French Indie Maker
@harowitzblack Thanks Ben for your support ! 😊
