100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
Interact with your favorite AI characters with ChatGPT
100+ Fictional Characters Prompt Templates is an innovative collection that empowers ChatGPT to embody the characters you love, fostering immersive and engaging interactions that rival even the most skilled human authors.
Funny
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
Gitsul Group
About this launch
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
Interact with your favorite AI characters with ChatGPT.
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts by
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
was hunted by
Ignacio Velasquez
in
Funny
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Ignacio Velasquez
. Featured on June 10th, 2023.
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
is not rated yet. This is 100+ Fictional Characters Prompts's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
6
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#203
