  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → 100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
Ranked #8 for today

100+ Fictional Characters Prompts

Interact with your favorite AI characters with ChatGPT

Free
Embed
100+ Fictional Characters Prompt Templates is an innovative collection that empowers ChatGPT to embody the characters you love, fostering immersive and engaging interactions that rival even the most skilled human authors.
Launched in
Funny
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
 by
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
Gitsul Group
Gitsul Group
About this launch
100+ Fictional Characters PromptsInteract with your favorite AI characters with ChatGPT.
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts by
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
was hunted by
Ignacio Velasquez
in Funny, Artificial Intelligence, Notion. Made by
Ignacio Velasquez
. Featured on June 10th, 2023.
100+ Fictional Characters Prompts
is not rated yet. This is 100+ Fictional Characters Prompts's first launch.
