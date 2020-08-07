100 Days of Code VS Code Extension

Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! Today we’re excited to announce Software’s newest extension built for the 100 Days of Code challenge. Our VS Code extension helps you keep track of your progress, earn milestones, and build better habits while completing the #100DaysOfCode challenge. What you’ll get with the 100 Days of Code extension: 📅 Track your progress: Our in-editor logs page allows you to record daily progress to help you keep track of all of your accomplishments. Each day you code, a new log is populated with your code time metrics and milestones for the day. You can add a description to the log entry to personalize your progress. 🏆 Collect milestones: Earn milestones while coding and unlock badges for your accomplishments during the challenge. You can earn milestones in many ways, such as coding seven days in a row, trying a new programming language, or sharing your progress on Twitter. 💬 One-click sharing: Share your progress to Twitter right from VS Code. Tweet with the #100DaysOfCode hashtag daily and play an active role in the community. 📊Develop your personalized dashboard: Your dashboard shows recent logs, milestones, and aggregate code time metrics throughout the challenge, providing you with extra motivation. Watch as your dashboard dynamically evolves over the 100 days, filling with your achievements and hard work. 🖥 Continue challenge on multiple devices: You can pick up where you left off—even if you take a break or switch computers. It’s easy to get started. Install the 100 Days of Code extension from the VS Code marketplace and start coding. When you are done for the day, add a description to your log and we’ll add your code time metrics and milestones earned. We’d love to hear your feedback and are happy to answer any questions.
Looking to start your 100 Days of Code challenge? Check out a few of our favorite resources to learn more: 📌 Official 100 Days of Code Website 📌 100 Days of Code Challenge on Product Hunt 📌 100 Days of Code Announcement Article 📌 Software’s 100 Days of Code Resources Happy coding!
