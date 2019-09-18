100,000 Faces
Konstantin Zhabinskiy
Maker
Hey PH, we are really excited to give you a look at our upcoming tech. We have put together a free resource of 100k faces for you to use however you wish. But these aren't just normal faces. These images were produced completely by our artificial intelligence — none of these people are real! We are currently working hard to train and refine our generative models toward our ultimate goal: creating a simple API that can produce infinite diversity. We are iterating fast, but things aren’t perfect quite yet. When you see a face that is a bit ‘off’, just give it some slack. 😅 We also know that the future can be unnerving at times. That is why we went above and beyond to assure personal safety in our systems. All of our training data was shot in-house and is fully model released. No images were pulled from stock media or scraped from the internet. This requires thousands of hours of labor, but in the end we know it will be worth it! These faces feature: - Consistent lighting - Consistent sizing - Range of angles, positions - Range of facial expressions - Wide variety of ethnicities - All ages - All face shapes Have your next mockup, presentation or website looking great with these fresh faces. No copyrights, royalties, or other legal issues to worry about! Everything is free to use as long as you include link attribution back to https://generated.photos, so that more people can find us. Have fun and let us know what you make!
@zzzhabinskiy hey hey hey. This is awesome. Finally won't need that copyright stuff. Very cool and congrats to you. How has your launch been going?
Hey @drew_dunn1, thanks a lot! The launch has just started so it seems to be a bit early to strike any balance.
Yes. This is exactly what I’ve been looking for 👏 Wanna share with us what are the next projects/tools you’re working on?
It's the bomb!)
@new_user_4aab6f5491 Thank you for the kind words! 🙌
Awesome! Can you add some filters, such as "Asian", "Male/Female", "Young/Old",...?
@nguyen_son_tung Thank you! We're about to implement it soon :)
Fantastic Idea! No models - no paying for models
@julia_gnedina Yeah, exactly! :) In addition, no fees for the photo team too
