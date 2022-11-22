Products
1 Year Transformation Board
1 Year Transformation Board
Simplify your goals for 2023 and actually achieve them too
A dashboard designed to help you break down and achieve your goals in just one year, right within Notion. No need to overcomplicate things anymore.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Notion
by
1 Year Transformation Board
About this launch
1 Year Transformation Board
Transform your life in just one year
0
reviews
13
followers
1 Year Transformation Board by
1 Year Transformation Board
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
1 Year Transformation Board
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#16
