Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
1 Tap Zap
1 Tap Zap
Get rid of excess EMF from your device with just 1-click
Visit
Upvote 6
Producthunt launch offer
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Solar Powered presents a shortcut bundle for iOS and macOS that gives users complete control of their device's radiation with just 1 click.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Biohacking
,
Tech
by
1 Tap Zap
PartnerStack
Ad
Build and scale your affiliate channel with purpose.
About this launch
1 Tap Zap
Get rid of excess EMF from your device with just 1-click
1
review
6
followers
Follow for updates
1 Tap Zap by
1 Tap Zap
was hunted by
Rusty
in
Health & Fitness
,
Biohacking
,
Tech
. Made by
Rusty
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
1 Tap Zap
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is 1 Tap Zap's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#249
Report