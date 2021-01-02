  1. Home
1 Second Everyday 4.0

A movie that includes every day of the rest of your life

Android
iPhone
Quantified Self
1 Second Everyday is a video diary that makes it easy to take your day-to-day moments and create a meaningful movie of your life. It’s a home for all your notable memories, not just the Insta-worthy. Get started with 1SE today!
