1 Second Everyday

A movie that includes every day of the rest of your life

1 Second Everyday is a video diary that makes it easy to take your day-to-day moments and create a meaningful movie of your life. It’s a home for all your notable memories, not just the Insta-worthy.

Anne Therese Krieger
 
    Pros: 

    The UX is extremely intuitive. It works well with the iPhones "Live" photo feature. Also, their instagram is great :).

    Cons: 

    Some days aren't great and remembering them in the 1-second isn't fun -- but luckily there is a delete function :D

    I absolutely love this app and recommend to everyone

    Anne Therese Krieger has used this product for one year.
"As a writer at a site that covers a lot of startups, I hear the same line a few times a week: 'We just wanted to make something that makes peoples lives better.' 1 Second Everyday actually has made my life better… and it’s done so without really having to do much of anything at all. The idea is just as the name implies: one second of video, every day. One second to represent your days adventures. One second to prove that day happened. At the end of the year — or the week, or the month, or whatever length of time you choose — it compiles all of those fleeting clips into one wonderfully erratic video." - Greg Kumpara, TechCrunch
