Ranked #2 for today
$1 Delaware Franchise Tax by Fondo
Let Fondo file your Delaware Franchise Tax for $1
All Delaware Corporations are legally required to file Delaware Franchise Tax each year. The tax is due on March 1, 2023 (in 13 days). Let Fondo prepare and file for your startup for $1.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Accounting
by
Fondo
Emma
About this launch
Fondo
Bookkeeping, tax, and tax credits for startups
4
reviews
3.7K
followers
Follow for updates
$1 Delaware Franchise Tax by Fondo by
Fondo
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Accounting
. Made by
Brian Simmons
,
Patrick Brennan
,
Lucca Lipisky
,
Yanina Bazan
,
Kai Moon
,
Ali Ghanimati
,
Diane E. Phillips
and
David J. Phillips
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Fondo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2022.
Upvotes
552
Comments
57
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#6
