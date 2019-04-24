You don't have to be a blockchain developer to build a decentralized app on the blockchain!
Develop a dapp within a day and incorporate powerful features with just your knowledge of JavaScript.
0xcert - [Framework Tutorial 1] - How to run and prepare Geth Node for back-end integrationThe goal of this tutorial is to show you how to install and correctly set up the Ethereum Geth node for back-end usage. In this tutorial, you will learn: Which Ethereum networks exist How to install Geth How to run Geth How to create a new account (wallet) For the purpose of this tutorial, we assume that you have basic computer knowledge and basic blockchain knowledge.
0xcert - How to develop a dapp and why is it so complicated?Decentralized apps are the catalysts for the decentralized web adoption, bridging the gap between the end user and the decentralized network systems. However powerful they are (or precisely for that reason), their development is no walk in the park.
0xcert - Official release of 0xcert Framework v1.0.0. OdinTwo months ago, we published the Release Candidate (v1 RC1) of the 0xcert Framework for building dapps. After several tests and updates, we're now proudly announcing the official release of the Framework v1.0.0. called Odin. To improve the effectiveness and overall performance of the Framework, the Odin version was optimized in several points and provides some new features.
Discussion
Jun Gong@jun_gong · 🐱 herder & blockchain @Dapp.com 😻
That's some neat product! Good job, guys!
Urban OsvaldMaker@urban_osvald
@jun_gong Thanks Jun! There is also a whole tutorial series available to get started even faster, first part can be found here: https://0xcert.org/news/0xcert-f...
Lenka TušarMaker@lenka_tusar
Have you ever wanted to build a decentralized app or have you struggled doing so? We'd love to hear your experience!
Jure Jakomin@jurejakomin · Growth Hacker
If decentralized apps will be the future, then 0xcert is the time machine.
Lenka TušarMaker@lenka_tusar
@jurejakomin haha thanks! Love your predictions! 🤗 In the meantime, check out more on building dapps: https://0xcert.org/news/
Lenka TušarMaker@lenka_tusar
Fellow Product Hunters, great to see you here! 🤗 Our most important product of the past 6 months, the 0xcert Framework is here to inspire the next generation of dapp developers. 0xcert Framework enables simple, fast and secure development of decentralized apps on the blockchain, incorporating some powerful features: - management of ERC-20 fungible tokens (currencies) - management of ERC-721 non-fungible tokens (assets) - atomic operations for their transfer - certification The whole framework is pre-audited, so you don't have to worry about the safety of the code or dapp performance. If you ever developed a dapp from scratch, you know that it can be quite a struggle. And if you have no experience with blockchain development yet, it's almost too difficult to get started. Lucky for you, the Framework requires only your knowledge of JavaScript, Solidity is not a must. 🤗 Check out the 0xcert Framework for building powerful dapps on the blockchain. The first version of the Framework lets you build on the Ethereum blockchain, and soon, the Wanchain integration will be launched. Still have doubts? Reach out to our developers on our Gitter channel and ask everything you need to know for building your next dapp. https://gitter.im/0xcert/framework We're here for and because of the developer community! Many thanks for helping us build it. 🙏
James Morgan@jamesmorgan · Co-founder & Blockchain Engineer
Awesome work guys, really smart framework, code is lovely to read and documentation is great.
Lenka TušarMaker@lenka_tusar
@jamesmorgan thanks a lot! Great to hear it serves you well 🤗 We're eager to know what will you build with it! 👨💻
