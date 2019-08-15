Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Christian Holman
I created this product when I saw people on twitter linking to Apple Podcasts to promote their new content. As a Pocket Casts user, this frustrated me, because I would always have to find their podcast on my own. The podcasts who do link to a page with multiple platforms available are rarely up to standard design-wise, and so I wanted we.fo to be a simple, beautiful landing page that both the hosts and their listeners would enjoy using whenever they need to get to a podcast fast.
UpvoteShare