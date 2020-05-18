Discussion
Robin Raszka
Maker
Hey hunters 👋 Our mission is to make WFH fun and strengthen friendships within teams. That’s what’s really missing in the remote workplace. Most existing tools are oriented around meetings and productivity—Watercooler is for all the moments in-between, like lunch breaks and happy hours. It’s not a replacement for Slack or Zoom. It coexists. Don't expect any productivity features; think voice changers, games and other fun things you can do with coworkers. It's been almost four years since I launched Beam on PH, a communication app for teams that lived in your menu bar and let you voice-chat with coworkers in one click 👉 https://www.producthunt.com/post... It was too early back then, but NOW is clearly the right time. Watercooler is an evolution of Beam. I teamed up with Russ, and we created a v1 for teams to try.
Congrats on the launch! I really like the clean design. I will recommend it some friends since I am no Mac user myself.
