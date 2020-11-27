Home
→
Twitter Screenshot Bot
Twitter Screenshot Bot
Mention @get_screenshot and get a screenshot in your DM's
Productivity
Twitter
get it
Twitter Screenshot Bot takes screenshots of tweets. Just mention @get_screenshot in your reply and it will take a screenshot of that tweet and send it to your DM's.
Make sure to follow @get_screenshot or it's messages won't go through!
Maker
Maker
Milo
Hello World!
