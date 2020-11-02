discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nikhil Dikshit
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! I know there are a lot of exciting products on this platform, so this will only take you 60 seconds to read. ⏱ I am Nikhil. I have created something extraordinary, and I wanted to share it with you all. It is an iPhone application, and it is incredible in how it works. Imagine this - you are walking down a street or sitting in your apartment, and you already know everyone around you! People are appearing and disappearing in the app in real-time when they are nearby. How interesting would that be? (🎉 or 💥, you decide) Now you know it was your neighbor (behind the mask) who just waved at you! 👀 On the app, people can customize how they look and advertise what they care about. They will also have the option to display or hide their social media handles. Privacy is by default. 👨🏻🎨 To make the experience even better, you can save the profiles of people around you to view later. It will be a great way to remember them and develop your relationships. 😎 I call it Truman Street. It's truly phenomenal. Get it for free on the iOS App Store 🤩 I wish you all the best and stay safe.
Share