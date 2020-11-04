discussion
Thiemo
Maker
Hi everyone, I just created a new app (my first one) to help hotels & guests personalize stays. It is a difficult time especially for hotels which is why i want to support them and ensure that the few guests traveling at the moment have a particularly pleasant stay and the hotels can generate more revenue at the same time. My plan is to learn now and use the feedback from the few travelers and hotels to improve the service/app to be ready when the pandemic is over. With Travlled hotels can easily provide great offers & discounts for their services bundled in one app. Special attention is paid to each individual guest and their preferences. The offers are adjusted accordingly which makes them highly interesting for every individual. As a guest, you no longer have to deal with email inquiries to the hotel but can lean back and look forward to the offers tailored to you coming in. There is ONE app for ALL hotels worldwide so it is an easy and fast addition to your travel planning. Please feel free to give me feedback: contact@travlled.com Thank you, Thiemo
